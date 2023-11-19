When Is Angelina Jolie’s Birthday?

Angelina Jolie, the renowned American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian, celebrates her birthday on June 4th. Born in 1975, Jolie has captivated audiences worldwide with her exceptional talent and philanthropic endeavors.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Angelina Jolie?

A: Angelina Jolie is an acclaimed actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian. She has received numerous awards for her performances in films such as “Girl, Interrupted,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” and “Maleficent.”

Q: What is Angelina Jolie known for?

A: Angelina Jolie is known for her versatile acting skills, captivating beauty, and extensive humanitarian work. She has been actively involved in various charitable causes, including advocating for refugees and promoting women’s rights.

Q: How old is Angelina Jolie?

A: As of 2021, Angelina Jolie is 46 years old.

Q: What are some of Angelina Jolie’s notable achievements?

A: Angelina Jolie has achieved remarkable success throughout her career. She has won several prestigious awards, including an Academy Award, three Golden Globe Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. Additionally, she has been recognized for her humanitarian efforts and was appointed as a Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Q: What is Angelina Jolie’s full name?

A: Angelina Jolie’s full name is Angelina Jolie Voight.

Angelina Jolie’s birthday is an occasion celebrated her fans worldwide. On this day, admirers take to social media to express their love and admiration for the talented actress. Jolie’s impact extends beyond her on-screen performances, as she has dedicated herself to making a positive difference in the world.

Throughout her career, Jolie has used her platform to raise awareness about various global issues. She has been actively involved in humanitarian work, visiting refugee camps, and advocating for the rights of displaced individuals. Jolie’s commitment to philanthropy has earned her widespread respect and admiration.

As Angelina Jolie turns another year older, her fans eagerly anticipate her future projects and continue to be inspired her dedication to making the world a better place. Whether it be through her captivating performances or her tireless efforts to bring about positive change, Jolie’s impact on the world is undeniable.

In conclusion, Angelina Jolie’s birthday falls on June 4th. As she celebrates another year of life, her fans and admirers join together to honor her remarkable achievements and wish her a happy birthday.