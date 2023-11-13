When Instagram Get Blue Tick?

When Instagram Gets the Blue Tick?

In the world of social media, the coveted blue tick on Instagram has become a symbol of status and authenticity. This small blue checkmark next to a user’s name signifies that their account has been verified Instagram, confirming that they are who they claim to be. But how does one go about obtaining this elusive blue tick? Let’s dive into the process and shed some light on this topic.

Verification Process:

Instagram’s verification process is not open to everyone. In fact, it is quite exclusive and reserved for accounts that are deemed to be of public interest. These include accounts of celebrities, public figures, global brands, and notable entities. The verification process involves submitting a request to Instagram, which then evaluates the account based on a set of criteria. These criteria include account authenticity, uniqueness, completeness, and notability.

FAQ:

Q: How can I request verification for my Instagram account?

A: To request verification, go to your Instagram profile, tap on the menu icon, select “Settings,” and then choose “Account.” From there, tap on “Request Verification” and follow the instructions provided.

Q: How long does it take to get verified?

A: The verification process can take several weeks or even months. Instagram receives a large number of verification requests, and each one is carefully reviewed to ensure fairness and accuracy.

Q: Can I pay to get verified on Instagram?

A: No, Instagram does not offer a paid verification service. Any claims of being able to pay for verification are likely scams and should be avoided.

Q: Can I lose my verified badge?

A: Yes, Instagram reserves the right to remove the verified badge if an account violates their terms of service or community guidelines. This includes engaging in spammy or fraudulent activities.

In conclusion, the blue tick on Instagram is a symbol of credibility and authenticity. While it may be challenging to obtain, it is not impossible. By following the proper procedures and meeting the necessary criteria, users can increase their chances of getting verified. So, if you aspire to have that blue tick next to your name, make sure your account is complete, unique, and of public interest.