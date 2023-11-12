When Facebook Was Created?

In a world dominated social media, Facebook stands as one of the giants. With over 2.8 billion monthly active users, it has become an integral part of our daily lives. But have you ever wondered when this social networking behemoth was created? Let’s take a trip down memory lane and explore the origins of Facebook.

The Birth of Facebook

Facebook was founded Mark Zuckerberg, along with his college roommates Eduardo Saverin, Andrew McCollum, Dustin Moskovitz, and Chris Hughes. The idea for the platform originated in 2003 when Zuckerberg was a student at Harvard University. Initially, it was called “Thefacebook” and was limited to Harvard students only.

Expanding Beyond Harvard

After its successful launch at Harvard, Facebook quickly gained popularity among other Ivy League universities. In 2004, it expanded its reach to Stanford, Columbia, and Yale. The platform’s growth was exponential, and soon it was made available to universities across the United States and Canada.

Opening the Gates to the World

In 2006, Facebook made a significant move opening its doors to anyone aged 13 and above with a valid email address. This decision marked a turning point in the platform’s history, as it allowed people from all walks of life to connect and share their lives with others.

FAQ

Q: What is a social networking platform?

A: A social networking platform is an online service that allows individuals to create a public or semi-public profile, connect with others, and share information, interests, and activities.

Q: How many users does Facebook have?

A: As of the second quarter of 2021, Facebook has over 2.8 billion monthly active users.

Q: Is Facebook available worldwide?

A: Yes, Facebook is available in almost every country around the globe.

Q: Who founded Facebook?

A: Facebook was founded Mark Zuckerberg, along with his college roommates Eduardo Saverin, Andrew McCollum, Dustin Moskovitz, and Chris Hughes.

In conclusion, Facebook was created in 2004 Mark Zuckerberg and his college roommates. What started as a platform exclusively for Harvard students has now become a global phenomenon, connecting billions of people worldwide. Its journey from a small college project to a social media giant is a testament to the power of innovation and the impact of social networking in our lives.