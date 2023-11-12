When Facebook Start?

When Facebook Started: A Journey from Dorm Room to Global Phenomenon

In the early 2000s, a young Harvard student named Mark Zuckerberg had a vision that would change the way we connect and communicate forever. Little did he know that his creation, Facebook, would become a global phenomenon, connecting billions of people around the world. But when did this social media giant actually start?

The Birth of Facebook

Facebook was officially launched on February 4, 2004, Mark Zuckerberg and his college roommates Eduardo Saverin, Andrew McCollum, Dustin Moskovitz, and Chris Hughes. Initially, it was designed as a platform exclusively for Harvard University students, allowing them to connect and share information with each other.

Expanding Beyond Harvard

After its successful launch at Harvard, Facebook quickly gained popularity among other Ivy League universities and expanded its reach to colleges across the United States. By the end of 2004, the platform had over one million active users.

Opening the Gates to the World

Realizing the immense potential of Facebook, Zuckerberg decided to open the platform to the general public in September 2006. This move marked a turning point in the history of social media, as people from all walks of life could now create profiles and connect with friends, family, and even strangers.

Facebook’s Global Dominance

Over the years, Facebook’s user base continued to grow exponentially. By 2012, it had reached one billion active users, solidifying its position as the largest social networking platform in the world. Today, Facebook boasts over 2.8 billion monthly active users, making it an integral part of the lives of people worldwide.

FAQ

Q: What is a social media platform?

A: A social media platform is an online service or website that allows users to create profiles, share content, and interact with others.

Q: What does “active users” mean?

A: Active users refer to the number of individuals who engage with a platform or website within a specific time frame, typically measured monthly.

Q: How did Facebook change the way we connect?

A: Facebook revolutionized communication providing a virtual space where people can easily connect, share updates, photos, and videos, and engage in conversations with friends and acquaintances.

In conclusion, Facebook started as a small project in a Harvard dorm room and has since grown into a global phenomenon. Its impact on the way we connect and communicate cannot be overstated. With its continued growth and innovation, Facebook remains at the forefront of the social media landscape, shaping the way we interact in the digital age.