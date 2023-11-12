When Facebook Settlement Payout Date?

In a landmark case, Facebook recently agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit that accused the social media giant of violating users’ privacy rights. The lawsuit alleged that Facebook had unlawfully collected and used personal data without obtaining proper consent. As part of the settlement, Facebook has agreed to pay a substantial amount to affected users. But when can users expect to receive their payout?

Settlement Payout Date

The exact date for the Facebook settlement payout has not been announced yet. However, according to the terms of the settlement, Facebook has agreed to pay out a total of $650 million to eligible users. The court overseeing the case will need to approve the settlement and determine the distribution process before any payments can be made. Once the court gives its final approval, a payout date will be set.

FAQ

Q: Who is eligible for the Facebook settlement payout?

A: Users who were residents of the United States and had their personal information collected Facebook without their consent between 2010 and 2020 may be eligible for the settlement payout.

Q: How much will eligible users receive?

A: The exact amount each user will receive depends on various factors, including the number of eligible claims filed. The settlement fund will be divided among all eligible users after deducting attorney fees and other expenses.

Q: How can users file a claim?

A: Once the settlement is approved, eligible users will be notified about the claim filing process. Users will likely need to provide certain information to verify their eligibility and submit their claims.

Q: What happens if I miss the claim filing deadline?

A: If you miss the claim filing deadline, you may not be able to receive a payout from the settlement. It is crucial to stay updated on the official announcements and deadlines to ensure you don’t miss out.

As users eagerly await the Facebook settlement payout, it is important to stay informed and follow official updates from the court overseeing the case. While the exact date remains unknown, the settlement represents a significant step towards holding tech giants accountable for their handling of user data.