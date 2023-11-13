When Facebook Came Out?

In the early 2000s, a revolutionary social networking platform emerged, forever changing the way people connect and communicate online. Facebook, founded Mark Zuckerberg and his college roommates, Eduardo Saverin, Andrew McCollum, Dustin Moskovitz, and Chris Hughes, was launched on February 4, 2004. Initially limited to Harvard University students, the platform quickly expanded to other Ivy League schools before eventually becoming available to anyone over the age of 13 with a valid email address.

Facebook’s arrival marked a significant milestone in the history of social media. It provided users with a virtual space to share their thoughts, photos, and videos, and connect with friends and family across the globe. The platform’s user-friendly interface and innovative features, such as the “News Feed” and “Wall,” allowed for seamless interaction and content sharing.

FAQ:

Q: What is a social networking platform?

A: A social networking platform is an online service that enables individuals to create a profile, connect with others, and share content within a virtual community.

Q: What is the “News Feed”?

A: The “News Feed” is a feature on Facebook that displays a constantly updating list of posts, photos, and other activities from a user’s friends and pages they follow.

Q: What is the “Wall”?

A: The “Wall” is a section on a user’s Facebook profile where they can post updates, photos, and videos for their friends to see.

Over the years, Facebook has evolved and introduced various features to enhance user experience. It has become a platform not only for personal connections but also for businesses, organizations, and public figures to engage with their audiences. Today, Facebook boasts billions of active users worldwide and has become an integral part of many people’s daily lives.

In conclusion, Facebook made its debut in 2004, forever changing the landscape of social media. Its user-friendly interface and innovative features have allowed individuals to connect and share content with ease. As the platform continues to evolve, it remains a dominant force in the realm of online communication and networking.

Q: How many active users does Facebook have?

A: As of the first quarter of 2021, Facebook has over 2.8 billion monthly active users worldwide.