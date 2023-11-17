When Ed Sheeran Became Famous?

In the world of music, there are few artists who have achieved the level of success and fame that Ed Sheeran has. With his soulful voice, heartfelt lyrics, and undeniable talent, Sheeran has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. But when did this British singer-songwriter first burst onto the scene and become a household name?

Ed Sheeran’s rise to fame can be traced back to the early 2010s. After independently releasing a series of EPs and gaining a loyal following through relentless touring and social media promotion, Sheeran caught the attention of music industry insiders. His unique blend of acoustic pop, folk, and hip-hop elements set him apart from other artists, and it wasn’t long before major record labels came knocking on his door.

In 2011, Sheeran signed with Atlantic Records and released his debut album, “+”. The album was an instant success, reaching number one on the UK Albums Chart and spawning hit singles such as “The A Team” and “Lego House”. Sheeran’s heartfelt lyrics and relatable storytelling resonated with listeners, and his popularity began to soar.

Over the next few years, Sheeran continued to dominate the charts with his sophomore album, “x” (pronounced “multiply”), which featured the smash hits “Thinking Out Loud” and “Photograph”. The album solidified his status as a global superstar and earned him numerous awards and accolades.

In 2017, Sheeran released his third studio album, “÷” (pronounced “divide”), which became one of the best-selling albums of all time. The album’s lead single, “Shape of You”, topped charts worldwide and became one of the most streamed songs in history.

In conclusion, Ed Sheeran’s journey to fame began in the early 2010s with his independent releases and relentless touring. His unique musical style and heartfelt lyrics resonated with listeners, propelling him to stardom. Since then, he has continued to dominate the charts and solidify his status as a global superstar.