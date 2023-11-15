When Drake Said?

In the world of music, there are certain artists who have the power to captivate audiences with their lyrics and melodies. One such artist is Drake, a Canadian rapper, singer, and songwriter who has taken the industry storm. Known for his introspective and emotional tracks, Drake has become a household name, with fans eagerly awaiting his every word. But when Drake said what exactly? Let’s delve into some of his most memorable quotes and lyrics.

One of Drake’s most iconic lines comes from his hit song “Started From the Bottom,” where he proclaims, “Started from the bottom, now we’re here.” This line has become a mantra for those who have overcome adversity and achieved success. It speaks to the idea of rising above one’s circumstances and reaching new heights.

Another notable Drake quote comes from his song “Hotline Bling,” where he famously sings, “You used to call me on my cell phone.” This line has become a pop culture phenomenon, spawning countless memes and parodies. It captures the nostalgia of a past relationship and the longing for connection.

Drake is also known for his introspective and vulnerable lyrics. In his song “Marvins Room,” he confesses, “I’m just saying you could do better.” This line showcases Drake’s ability to tap into raw emotions and express them in a relatable way. It resonates with listeners who have experienced heartbreak and regret.

FAQ:

Q: What does “Started from the bottom, now we’re here” mean?

A: This line signifies overcoming obstacles and achieving success despite humble beginnings.

Q: Why is “You used to call me on my cell phone” so popular?

A: This line has become a cultural phenomenon due to its catchy melody and relatable sentiment about past relationships.

Q: What is the meaning behind “I’m just saying you could do better”?

A: This line reflects Drake’s vulnerability and expresses the feeling of wanting someone to find happiness and fulfillment.

In conclusion, Drake’s words have resonated with millions of fans around the world. Whether he’s celebrating success, reminiscing about past relationships, or expressing vulnerability, his lyrics have a way of touching the hearts of listeners. Drake’s impact on the music industry is undeniable, and his words will continue to be quoted and cherished for years to come.