Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: The Highly Anticipated Anime Series Arrives on Netflix

After more than a decade since the release of the popular graphic novels and cult movie adaptation, Scott Pilgrim is making a triumphant return in the form of an anime series on Netflix. Titled Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the show brings back the beloved characters from Bryan Lee O’Malley’s original creations and features the same cast from Edgar Wright’s 2010 film reprising their roles.

Taking on the role of showrunner is O’Malley himself, working alongside BenDavid Grabinski, with Wright serving as an executive producer. Although O’Malley acknowledges the criticism that Scott Pilgrim, the titular character, has received over the years, he saw this as an opportunity to revisit the story and address those concerns in a refreshing way.

Michael Cera, who voices Scott Pilgrim in the series, has expressed his excitement for the project, describing Scott Pilgrim as having a unique energy that makes it both strange and fun. The comedic and energetic world of Scott Pilgrim is something that he thoroughly enjoys being a part of, and each recording session only fuels his enthusiasm for the show.

For fans eagerly anticipating the release of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, mark your calendars for November 17, 2023. All eight 30-minute episodes of the first season will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix on that day. The series will follow the adventures of Scott Pilgrim as he embarks on new challenges and encounters the familiar faces of his friends and foes.

If you’re wondering about the release time, Netflix typically drops new shows and movies at 3 AM ET/12 AM PT. So, be ready to dive into the world of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off at that hour. In case you don’t see the series immediately, don’t panic! Sometimes it takes a moment for new content to load, so give it a refresh or two.

To enjoy Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, a Netflix subscription is required. Starting at $6.99 per month, you can access the lowest tier plan, which includes ads. Higher-tier plans without ads are available at prices ranging from $15.49 to $22.99 per month.

Prepare for an exciting anime series that brings back the stellar cast of the Scott Pilgrim movie adaptation. Join Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, and their friends on their new animated adventures, filled with action, humor, and the unique charm that fans adore. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is set to take off on Netflix, so mark your calendars and get ready for a wild ride.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When will Scott Pilgrim Takes Off be released on Netflix?

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will premiere on Netflix on November 17, 2023.

2. How many episodes are there in the first season of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off?

The first season consists of eight 30-minute episodes written Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski.

3. What time will Scott Pilgrim Takes Off be available on Netflix?

All eight episodes of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will be available to stream on Netflix at 3 AM ET/12 AM PT on November 17, 2023.

4. Where can I watch Scott Pilgrim Takes Off online?

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is exclusively available for streaming on Netflix.

5. Who are the stars of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off?

The entire cast from the 2010 Scott Pilgrim movie adaptation will reprise their roles in the anime series, including Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, and many more.