When Will MW3 Season 1 Begin?

As the release of Modern Warfare 3 approaches, players are eager to find out when Season 1 will start. Although an official date has not been announced Activision, based on historical release patterns of Call of Duty titles, it is expected to begin on December 6.

MW3 Season 1 is set to bring a host of exciting content for players to enjoy. The official Call of Duty X account has already revealed some of the upcoming features, including three new 6v6 Core MP maps, additional MP modes like Gunfight and All or Nothing, and new stories and secrets to discover in the #ModernWarfareZombies experience. Furthermore, players can look forward to an all-new Urzikstan Warzone map, as well as holiday events and modes.

In addition to these highlights, MW3 Season 1 will introduce a battle pass that will provide players with new weapons, operators, maps, bug fixes, and balancing. Warzone players will also see the inclusion of Urzikstan and other MW3 changes in the first season.

While the leaks should be taken with caution, a user named el_bobberto on X has shared some alleged information about the weapons expected to be featured in MW3 Season 1 and Season 1 Reloaded. These leaked weapons include the RAM-7 assault rifle, TAQ Evolvere light machine gun, XRK Stalker sniper rifle, and HRM-9 submachine gun.

As we await official announcements from the Call of Duty team, it’s important to stay tuned for further updates on MW3 Season 1. Exciting times lie ahead for fans of the franchise as they prepare to dive into the latest installment of this beloved series.

FAQ

When does MW3 Season 1 start?

MW3 Season 1 is expected to start on December 6, but an official date has not been confirmed Activision.

What content can be expected in MW3 Season 1?

MW3 Season 1 will bring three new 6v6 Core MP maps, additional MP modes like Gunfight and All or Nothing, new stories and secrets in the #ModernWarfareZombies experience, an all-new Urzikstan Warzone map, holiday events and modes, as well as a battle pass that includes new weapons, operators, maps, bug fixes, and balancing.

What weapons are rumored to be included in MW3 Season 1?

According to a leak a user named el_bobberto, the alleged weapons expected in MW3 Season 1 are the RAM-7 assault rifle, TAQ Evolvere light machine gun, XRK Stalker sniper rifle, and HRM-9 submachine gun. However, these leaks have not been officially confirmed.