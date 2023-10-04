Lupin Season 3: Everything We Know About the Return of the Gentleman Thief

The highly anticipated third season of Lupin is finally coming to Netflix! The addictive heist show that follows the story of Assane Diop, a charismatic gentleman thief inspired the character Arsène Lupin, will be back for another thrilling chapter. In the previous season, Assane exposed Hubert Pellegrini for his crimes and had to go on the run. We last saw him escaping on a stolen speedboat, leaving behind his estranged wife and son.

In Lupin Season 3, even though Assane is in hiding, he continues to scheme up daring heists. This time, his target is the magnificently expensive Black Pearl. But unlike other thieves, Assane plans to inform the owners in advance about his intention to steal it. That’s just the kind of clever and cheeky hero he is!

However, Assane’s path won’t be easy. As the most wanted man in France, his family is still at risk. The trailer for Season 3 hints that his enemies will hold his mother hostage, adding a personal stake to his mission. Can Assane save the day? Will he be reunited with his loved ones? And how many surprising alter egos will he unveil this time?

Mark your calendars! Lupin Season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, October 5. The entire season will be available to binge-watch, so you can dive right back into Assane’s world. The release time for the new season is 3 AM ET/12 AM PT. In case you don’t see it immediately, give Netflix a few minutes to upload the content.

In Lupin Season 3, viewers can expect seven thrilling episodes, which is an upgrade from the previous seasons that had five episodes each. As for a potential Season 4, Netflix has yet to announce any official confirmation. The fate of the show will likely depend on the reception and success of Season 3.

Sources:

– [Image source](Netflix)

– [Source article](Not provided)