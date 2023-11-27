I’m A Celebrity 2023 has kicked off with a bang, featuring a lineup of notable stars like Jamie Lynn Spears, Marvin Humes, and Nella Rose. As the show progresses, viewers eagerly anticipate the start of the eliminations. Typically, the first celebrity is voted off around two weeks into the show, which means this season’s first eviction will likely occur on Sunday, December 3rd. While ITV has not officially confirmed the date, past seasons have followed this timeline.

Throughout the final week of the series, an eviction takes place every day until the competition narrows down to the final three contestants. The grand finale then crowns the King or Queen of the Jungle. So mark your calendars, because I’m A Celebrity 2023 will run for three weeks, culminating in its final episode on December 10th.

FAQ

Q: When will the first celebrity be voted off I’m A Celebrity?

A: The first celebrity is typically voted off around two weeks into the show, which is likely to be on Sunday, December 3rd.

Q: When does I’m A Celebrity 2023 end?

A: I’m A Celebrity 2023 will air its final episode on December 10th, with the announcement of the winner.

Q: What is the Celebrity Cyclone?

A: Celebrity Cyclone is a famous challenge on I’m A Celebrity where the final four stars compete the day before the finale. One more person is eliminated before the final, leaving the remaining three contestants with a chance to become the series’ King or Queen of the Jungle.