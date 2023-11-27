When did Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon split up?

Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon: A Look Back at Their Split

In the world of Hollywood, relationships often come and go, leaving fans wondering what went wrong. One such couple that captured the hearts of many was Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon. Their love story was one for the books, but unfortunately, like many others, it came to an end. Let’s take a closer look at when Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon split up.

The Split:

Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon, two renowned actors, began their relationship in the late 1980s. They met on the set of the film “Bull Durham” and quickly became one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. Together, they shared a deep bond and collaborated on various projects, both on and off the screen.

However, after more than two decades together, Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon announced their split in December 2009. The news came as a shock to their fans, who had admired their enduring love and commitment. The couple released a joint statement, expressing their mutual respect and love for each other while acknowledging that they had grown apart.

FAQ:

Q: What led to their split?

A: While the exact reasons for their separation were not disclosed, it is believed that the couple faced challenges in maintaining a long-distance relationship due to their busy careers.

Q: Did they have any children together?

A: Yes, Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon have two sons together, Jack Henry and Miles Guthrie.

Q: Are they still friends?

A: Despite their split, Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon have remained on good terms. They have been seen attending events together and supporting each other’s work.

Q: Have they moved on?

A: Both Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon have been involved in new relationships since their split. However, they have kept their personal lives relatively private.

While the end of Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon’s relationship was undoubtedly a sad moment for their fans, their love story will always be remembered. Their ability to maintain a strong friendship after their split serves as a testament to the deep connection they shared. As they continue to pursue their individual careers, their fans eagerly await their future endeavors, both on and off the screen.