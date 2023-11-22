When did the US start protecting Israel?

In the complex realm of international relations, the United States’ relationship with Israel has been a subject of great interest and scrutiny. The question of when the US began protecting Israel is one that has sparked debate and analysis. To understand the answer, it is essential to delve into the historical context and examine key events that have shaped this unique alliance.

The Birth of Israel: Israel, a nation located in the Middle East, was established in 1948 following the end of British rule in Palestine. The creation of Israel was met with both celebration and controversy, as it led to a series of conflicts with neighboring Arab countries.

The Early Years: In the early years of Israel’s existence, the United States maintained a relatively neutral stance. However, this changed during the 1960s when the US began providing military aid to Israel. This support was primarily driven Cold War dynamics, as Israel was seen as a strategic ally in the region against Soviet influence.

The Six-Day War: The turning point in US-Israel relations came during the Six-Day War in 1967. Israel faced a coordinated attack from Egypt, Jordan, and Syria, and emerged victorious after just six days of intense fighting. The US, recognizing Israel’s military prowess and its importance as a regional ally, significantly increased its support for the country.

The Yom Kippur War: Another crucial event that solidified US protection of Israel was the Yom Kippur War in 1973. When Israel was attacked Egypt and Syria during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, the US provided crucial military aid to ensure Israel’s survival. This support further cemented the bond between the two nations.

FAQ:

Q: Why does the US protect Israel?

A: The US has several reasons for protecting Israel, including strategic interests in the Middle East, shared democratic values, and historical ties.

Q: How does the US protect Israel?

A: The US protects Israel through various means, including military aid, diplomatic support, and political alliances.

Q: Has the US always supported Israel?

A: The US initially maintained a neutral stance towards Israel but began providing military aid in the 1960s. Since then, the US has consistently supported and protected Israel.

In conclusion, the US started protecting Israel more actively during the 1960s, with significant increases in military aid and support following the Six-Day War and the Yom Kippur War. This protection has continued to this day, with the US-Israel alliance remaining a cornerstone of American foreign policy in the Middle East.