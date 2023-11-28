The Miz and Maryse Welcome Their Second Child: A Look Back at the Birth of Madison Jade Mizanin

In a heartwarming announcement, WWE superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and his wife, Maryse, revealed the birth of their second child, Madison Jade Mizanin. The couple, who already have a daughter named Monroe Sky, welcomed their newest addition on September 20, 2021.

When did The Miz have his baby?

The Miz and Maryse’s baby girl, Madison Jade Mizanin, was born on September 20, 2021. The couple shared the news with their fans through social media, expressing their joy and gratitude for the arrival of their precious bundle of joy.

FAQ:

Who is The Miz?

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin is a professional wrestler, actor, and media personality. He gained fame through his appearances in WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) and has since become one of the most recognizable faces in the industry.

Who is Maryse?

Maryse Mizanin, formerly known as Maryse Ouellet, is a Canadian-American professional wrestler, businesswoman, and reality television personality. She is also the wife of The Miz and has been an integral part of his career both inside and outside the wrestling ring.

What is WWE?

WWE, short for World Wrestling Entertainment, is a global entertainment company primarily known for professional wrestling. It features a roster of talented athletes who engage in scripted matches and storylines, captivating audiences worldwide.

What are the names of The Miz and Maryse’s children?

The Miz and Maryse have two children together. Their firstborn daughter is named Monroe Sky Mizanin, and their newest addition is Madison Jade Mizanin.

The Miz and Maryse have been sharing their journey as parents with their fans, offering glimpses into their family life through social media and their reality TV show, “Miz & Mrs.” The couple’s love and dedication to their children are evident, and they continue to inspire others with their positive and heartwarming approach to parenting.

As The Miz and Maryse embark on this new chapter of their lives with Madison Jade, fans eagerly await more updates and adorable moments from this loving family. Congratulations to The Miz and Maryse on the birth of their beautiful baby girl!