When did Sienna Miller have a baby?

Sienna Miller, the talented British actress known for her roles in films such as “Factory Girl” and “American Sniper,” welcomed her first child into the world on July 7, 2012. The baby girl, named Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge, is the result of Miller’s relationship with fellow actor Tom Sturridge.

FAQ:

Who is Sienna Miller?

Sienna Miller is a British actress and fashion model. She gained recognition for her performances in movies like “Alfie,” “Layer Cake,” and “The Edge of Love.” Miller has also made appearances on stage, including a critically acclaimed role in the Broadway production of “Cabaret.”

Who is Tom Sturridge?

Tom Sturridge is an English actor known for his work in films such as “On the Road” and “Far from the Madding Crowd.” He has also appeared on stage, earning a Tony Award nomination for his performance in the play “Orphans.”

What is the significance of the name Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge?

The name Marlowe is of English origin and means “driftwood.” Ottoline is a name of German origin and means “prosperous in battle.” Layng is a surname of Scottish origin. Sturridge is Tom Sturridge’s last name.

How did Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge meet?

Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge began dating in 2011 after meeting through mutual friends. They were together for several years before ultimately parting ways in 2015.

What has Sienna Miller been up to recently?

Sienna Miller continues to be active in the entertainment industry. She has appeared in films such as “American Woman” and “21 Bridges.” Miller also received critical acclaim for her role in the miniseries “The Loudest Voice,” where she portrayed the journalist Elizabeth Ailes.

In conclusion, Sienna Miller gave birth to her daughter Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge on July 7, 2012. Since then, Miller has continued to pursue her acting career while balancing the joys and challenges of motherhood.