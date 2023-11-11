When did Shania Twain stop making music?

In the world of country music, few artists have achieved the level of success and fame that Shania Twain has. With her powerful vocals, catchy tunes, and relatable lyrics, she became a household name in the 1990s and early 2000s. However, fans have been wondering when exactly she stopped making music and what led to her hiatus from the industry.

The Hiatus:

Shania Twain took a break from making music after the release of her album “Up!” in 2002. This album was a massive success, selling millions of copies worldwide and spawning hit singles like “I’m Gonna Getcha Good!” and “Forever and for Always.” However, shortly after its release, Twain faced personal challenges that forced her to step away from the spotlight.

The Personal Challenges:

In 2004, Twain announced that she was suffering from a condition called dysphonia, which affected her ability to sing. This condition, characterized hoarseness or loss of voice, was a devastating blow to the talented artist. Twain underwent extensive therapy and vocal training to regain her voice, but the process was slow and challenging.

The Comeback:

After a lengthy hiatus, Shania Twain made a triumphant return to the music scene in 2017 with her album “Now.” This highly anticipated comeback marked her first full-length studio album in 15 years. The album received positive reviews and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, solidifying Twain’s enduring popularity.

FAQ:

Q: Did Shania Twain retire from music?

A: No, Shania Twain did not retire from music. She took a break from the industry due to personal challenges but made a successful comeback in 2017.

Q: How long was Shania Twain on hiatus?

A: Shania Twain was on hiatus for approximately 15 years, from 2002 to 2017.

Q: Did Shania Twain’s voice fully recover?

A: While Shania Twain’s voice did not fully recover from her condition, dysphonia, she underwent therapy and vocal training to regain her ability to sing and successfully returned to the music scene.

In conclusion, Shania Twain stopped making music after the release of her album “Up!” in 2002 due to personal challenges, including a vocal condition. However, she made a remarkable comeback in 2017 with her album “Now,” proving that her talent and resilience are as strong as ever. Fans around the world continue to enjoy her music and eagerly await her future projects.