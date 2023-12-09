All That Season 3: A Blast from the Past

Introduction

All That, the iconic Nickelodeon sketch comedy show, has been a beloved staple of children’s television since its debut in 1994. With its hilarious sketches, memorable characters, and talented young cast, the show quickly became a fan favorite. Season 3 of All That holds a special place in the hearts of many fans, as it marked a turning point in the show’s history. In this article, we will explore when Season 3 of All That was released and delve into some frequently asked questions about this exciting season.

When did Season 3 of All That come out?

Season 3 of All That premiered on January 15, 1997, and concluded on May 10, 1997. This season consisted of 20 episodes, each filled with laughter, wacky sketches, and unforgettable moments. The show aired on Nickelodeon, captivating audiences of all ages with its unique brand of comedy.

FAQs about All That Season 3

Q: What made Season 3 of All That special?

A: Season 3 of All That introduced several new cast members, including future stars such as Amanda Bynes and Nick Cannon. This season also featured popular recurring sketches like “Good Burger” and “Vital Information,” which became fan favorites.

Q: Who were some of the notable cast members in Season 3?

A: Season 3 of All That featured a talented ensemble cast, including Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Amanda Bynes, Nick Cannon, Josh Server, and Lori Beth Denberg. These young performers showcased their comedic skills and left a lasting impact on the show’s legacy.

Q: What were some of the most memorable sketches from Season 3?

A: Season 3 of All That introduced the hilarious “Ask Ashley” sketch, where Amanda Bynes portrayed a young girl who offered comically exaggerated advice. The “Good Burger” sketch, featuring Kel Mitchell as the lovable but clueless cashier, also gained immense popularity during this season.

Conclusion

Season 3 of All That remains a cherished chapter in the show’s history. With its talented cast, uproarious sketches, and unforgettable moments, this season captivated audiences and solidified All That’s place as a beloved children’s comedy show. Whether you were a fan from the beginning or discovered the show later on, Season 3 of All That is a true blast from the past that continues to bring joy and laughter to fans of all ages.