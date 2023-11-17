When Did Scarlett Johansson Get Married?

In a surprise announcement, Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson tied the knot with her partner, Saturday Night Live comedian Colin Jost, in an intimate ceremony on October 24, 2020. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of their close family and friends, adhering to all necessary safety precautions amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The wedding took place in an undisclosed location, keeping the event private and away from the prying eyes of the media. Johansson and Jost, who got engaged in May 2019, had been dating since 2017. This is Johansson’s third marriage, having previously been married to actor Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac, with whom she shares a daughter.

FAQ:

Who is Scarlett Johansson?

Scarlett Johansson is a renowned American actress and singer. She has appeared in numerous critically acclaimed films, including “Lost in Translation,” “The Avengers” series, and “Marriage Story,” for which she received an Academy Award nomination.

Who is Colin Jost?

Colin Jost is an American comedian, writer, and actor. He is best known for his work as a writer and cast member on the long-running sketch comedy show “Saturday Night Live.”

How long were Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost together before getting married?

Johansson and Jost began dating in 2017 and got engaged in May 2019. They were together for approximately three years before tying the knot.

How many times has Scarlett Johansson been married?

Scarlett Johansson has been married three times. Her previous marriages were to actor Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac.

Do Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have children together?

As of now, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost do not have any children together. However, Johansson has a daughter named Rose Dorothy Dauriac from her previous marriage to Romain Dauriac.

In conclusion, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s wedding on October 24, 2020, marked a joyous milestone in their relationship. The couple’s commitment to keeping their special day private reflects their desire for a more intimate celebration. Fans around the world extend their warm wishes to the newlyweds as they embark on this new chapter of their lives together.