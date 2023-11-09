When did Sachin retire?

In a moment that brought tears to the eyes of millions of cricket fans around the world, Sachin Tendulkar bid farewell to the sport on November 16, 2013. After an illustrious career spanning 24 years, the legendary Indian cricketer decided to hang up his boots, leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished for generations to come.

Tendulkar’s retirement came after his 200th Test match, which was played against the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The entire nation came to a standstill as fans flocked to witness the final innings of their beloved “Little Master.” The atmosphere was electric, filled with emotions and nostalgia, as Tendulkar walked out to bat for one last time.

Throughout his career, Tendulkar had achieved numerous records and accolades. He is the highest run-scorer in the history of Test and One Day International (ODI) cricket, with a staggering 15,921 runs in Tests and 18,426 runs in ODIs. He also holds the record for the most centuries in both formats, with 51 Test centuries and 49 ODI centuries.

Tendulkar’s retirement marked the end of an era in Indian cricket. He had been a source of inspiration for aspiring cricketers and a symbol of hope for a nation that reveres the sport. His dedication, skill, and humility made him a role model not only for his teammates but for athletes worldwide.

FAQs:

Q: What is Test cricket?

A: Test cricket is the longest format of the sport, played over five days between two international teams. Each team gets two innings to bat, and the team that scores the most runs wins the match.

Q: What is One Day International (ODI) cricket?

A: ODI cricket is a limited-overs format where each team gets 50 overs to bat. The team with the highest score at the end of the innings wins the match.

Q: How many centuries did Sachin Tendulkar score?

A: Sachin Tendulkar scored 51 centuries in Test cricket and 49 centuries in ODI cricket, making him one of the most prolific run-scorers in the history of the game.

Q: What impact did Sachin Tendulkar have on Indian cricket?

A: Sachin Tendulkar’s impact on Indian cricket is immeasurable. He inspired a generation of cricketers and brought immense pride to the nation. His records and achievements elevated the sport’s popularity in India and made cricket a religion in the country.

In conclusion, Sachin Tendulkar retired from cricket on November 16, 2013, after an extraordinary career. His retirement marked the end of an era and left an indelible mark on the sport. Tendulkar’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of cricketers and his name will forever be etched in the annals of cricketing history.