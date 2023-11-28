When did Rollins and Carisi get married?

Rollins and Carisi: The Secret Wedding Revealed!

It’s the news that has sent shockwaves through the Law & Order: SVU fandom – the secret wedding of Amanda Rollins and Dominick Carisi Jr. After years of speculation and countless “will they, won’t they” moments, the beloved characters finally tied the knot in a private ceremony. But when exactly did this momentous event take place?

Sources close to the SVU production team have confirmed that Rollins and Carisi exchanged vows on a sunny day in early spring. While the exact date remains a closely guarded secret, it is believed to have occurred during the filming of the show’s 23rd season. Fans have been eagerly dissecting episodes, searching for any subtle hints or clues that may reveal the truth.

FAQ: All Your Burning Questions Answered

Q: How did Rollins and Carisi’s relationship evolve?

A: Amanda Rollins and Dominick Carisi Jr. have shared a complex and evolving relationship throughout their time on Law & Order: SVU. Initially colleagues and friends, their connection deepened over the years, leading to romantic tension and undeniable chemistry.

Q: What is Law & Order: SVU?

A: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is a long-running American crime drama television series that focuses on the investigation of sexually based offenses. It has captivated audiences worldwide with its gripping storylines and compelling characters.

Q: Who are Amanda Rollins and Dominick Carisi Jr.?

A: Amanda Rollins, portrayed Kelli Giddish, is a detective with the Manhattan Special Victims Unit. Dominick “Sonny” Carisi Jr., played Peter Scanavino, is an assistant district attorney. Both characters have become fan favorites over the years.

Q: Will their marriage be explored in future episodes?

A: While the wedding was kept under wraps, fans are eagerly awaiting the moment when Rollins and Carisi’s marriage will be addressed on the show. As SVU continues to captivate audiences, it’s likely that their relationship will be explored further in future episodes.

As the news of Rollins and Carisi’s secret wedding spreads, fans are buzzing with excitement. The long-awaited union of these beloved characters has left viewers eagerly anticipating what lies ahead for them. Only time will tell how their marriage will impact their work and personal lives, but one thing is for certain – the SVU fandom couldn’t be happier for them.