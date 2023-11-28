When did raw become 3 hours?

When Did Raw Become a Three-Hour Show?

In recent years, professional wrestling fans have witnessed a significant change in the landscape of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). One of the most notable alterations has been the expansion of their flagship program, Monday Night Raw, from a two-hour show to a three-hour extravaganza. This shift has left many fans wondering: when did Raw become three hours long?

The transformation occurred on July 23, 2012, when WWE made the decision to extend Raw’s runtime an additional hour. This move was aimed at providing fans with more content and enhancing the overall viewing experience. However, it also came with its fair share of challenges.

FAQ:

Q: Why did WWE decide to make Raw three hours long?

A: WWE believed that expanding Raw to three hours would allow for more in-ring action, additional storylines, and increased opportunities for talent to showcase their skills.

Q: How has the three-hour format impacted Raw?

A: The longer runtime has presented both advantages and disadvantages. On the positive side, it has allowed for more matches, segments, and character development. However, some fans argue that the extra hour has led to pacing issues and diluted the overall quality of the show.

Q: Has the three-hour format been successful?

A: While the initial intention was to provide fans with more content, the extended runtime has not always translated into increased viewership. In fact, ratings have fluctuated over the years, indicating that the longer format may not be universally appealing.

Q: Are there any plans to revert Raw back to a two-hour show?

A: As of now, WWE has not announced any plans to return Raw to its original two-hour format. However, the company has occasionally aired special episodes with a shorter runtime, suggesting they are open to experimenting with different formats.

In conclusion, the decision to expand Monday Night Raw from a two-hour show to a three-hour spectacle was made in 2012. While this change aimed to provide fans with more content, it has also presented its fair share of challenges. Whether WWE will continue with the three-hour format or eventually revert back to a shorter runtime remains to be seen.