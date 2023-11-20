When did Peacock start charging?

In a surprising move, Peacock, the popular streaming service owned NBCUniversal, announced that it would begin charging for certain content starting October 2021. This decision has left many subscribers wondering about the implications and changes that will come with this new pricing model.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service that offers a wide range of content, including TV shows, movies, and original programming. Launched in July 2020, it quickly gained popularity due to its extensive library of beloved NBC shows, such as “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation.”

What does the new pricing model entail?

Under the new pricing model, Peacock will continue to offer a free tier that includes a limited selection of content supported advertisements. However, certain premium content, including exclusive shows and movies, will only be accessible to subscribers who opt for one of Peacock’s paid plans.

How much will it cost?

Peacock offers two paid subscription options: Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. Peacock Premium, priced at $4.99 per month, provides access to the full range of content with limited advertisements. On the other hand, Peacock Premium Plus, priced at $9.99 per month, offers the same content but with no ads.

Why did Peacock start charging?

The decision to introduce a paid subscription model is likely driven the need to generate revenue and compete with other streaming services in an increasingly crowded market. By offering exclusive content behind a paywall, Peacock aims to attract more subscribers and increase its profitability.

In conclusion, Peacock’s recent move to start charging for certain content marks a significant shift in its business model. While the free tier will still be available, subscribers will now have the option to access premium content subscribing to one of Peacock’s paid plans. This change reflects the evolving landscape of streaming services and the need for platforms to find sustainable revenue streams.