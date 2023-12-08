Peacock Adds Hallmark Channel to Its Streaming Lineup

In an exciting move for fans of heartwarming movies and beloved TV shows, Peacock, the popular streaming service, has recently announced the addition of the Hallmark Channel to its lineup. This collaboration brings a wide range of family-friendly content to Peacock’s already impressive catalog, providing subscribers with even more options for entertainment.

When did Peacock add the Hallmark Channel?

The Hallmark Channel officially joined Peacock’s streaming lineup on March 1, 2023. This partnership allows Peacock subscribers to access a vast selection of Hallmark Channel movies, series, and specials, including the beloved “Countdown to Christmas” and “Miracles of Christmas” programming.

With the addition of the Hallmark Channel, Peacock subscribers now have access to an extensive library of heartwarming and feel-good content. Whether you’re in the mood for a romantic comedy, a heartwarming drama, or a festive holiday movie, the Hallmark Channel offers a diverse range of programming that is sure to delight viewers of all ages.

Can I watch Hallmark Channel content on Peacock for free?

While Peacock offers a free tier that provides access to a limited selection of content, including some Hallmark Channel programming, the majority of the Hallmark Channel’s library is available through Peacock’s premium subscription plans. To enjoy the full range of Hallmark Channel content, including exclusive movies and series, a Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus subscription is required.

Is the Hallmark Channel available on all Peacock platforms?

Yes, the Hallmark Channel is available on all Peacock platforms, including the Peacock website, mobile apps, and supported streaming devices. This means you can enjoy your favorite Hallmark Channel movies and shows on your smartphone, tablet, computer, or TV, providing you with the flexibility to watch wherever and whenever you want.

With the addition of the Hallmark Channel to its streaming lineup, Peacock continues to expand its offerings, catering to a wide range of audience preferences. Whether you’re a fan of heartfelt romances, heartwarming dramas, or festive holiday movies, Peacock now provides an even more comprehensive streaming experience for subscribers to enjoy.