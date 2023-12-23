When did Matthew Perry born?

Matthew Perry’s Birthdate: Unveiling the Birth of a Beloved Actor

Introduction

Matthew Perry, the charismatic actor known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom “Friends,” has captivated audiences worldwide with his wit and charm. As fans continue to celebrate his talent, many wonder about the exact date of his birth. In this article, we delve into the details surrounding Matthew Perry’s birthdate, shedding light on this intriguing aspect of his life.

The Birth of Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry was born on August 19, 1969, in Williamstown, Massachusetts, USA. This marked the beginning of a remarkable journey that would lead him to become one of the most beloved actors of his generation. Perry’s birthdate holds significance not only for his personal life but also for the countless fans who have followed his career with unwavering enthusiasm.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Matthew Perry’s birthdate?

A: Matthew Perry was born on August 19, 1969.

Q: Where was Matthew Perry born?

A: Matthew Perry was born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, USA.

Q: What is Matthew Perry best known for?

A: Matthew Perry is best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom “Friends.”

Conclusion

Matthew Perry’s birthdate, August 19, 1969, marks the beginning of a remarkable journey that has brought joy and laughter to millions of fans worldwide. As we celebrate his talent and contributions to the entertainment industry, it is important to remember the significance of this date in shaping the life of a beloved actor. Matthew Perry’s charm and wit continue to resonate with audiences, ensuring his place in the hearts of fans for years to come.