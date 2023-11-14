When Did Kim Kardashian Pass The Bar?

In a surprising turn of events, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West recently announced that she has passed the bar exam. Known for her glamorous lifestyle and appearances on the hit show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kardashian West has now set her sights on a new career path: becoming a lawyer. But when exactly did she pass the bar, and how did she manage to do so while juggling her busy schedule?

According to Kardashian West, she began studying law in 2018 and has been working diligently ever since. In California, where she resides, individuals can become lawyers through an alternative path known as “reading the law.” This method allows aspiring lawyers to study and apprentice with a practicing attorney instead of attending law school. Kardashian West has been working as an apprentice at a law firm in San Francisco, gaining hands-on experience and knowledge in the field.

In October 2020, Kardashian West revealed on social media that she had successfully passed the bar exam. This news came as a surprise to many, as she had managed to keep her studies relatively under wraps. Kardashian West expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to pursue her passion for criminal justice reform.

FAQ:

Q: What is the bar exam?

A: The bar exam is a standardized test that individuals must pass in order to become licensed attorneys. It assesses their knowledge of the law and their ability to apply it to various scenarios.

Q: How long does it take to become a lawyer?

A: The time it takes to become a lawyer can vary depending on the individual and the path they choose. Typically, it takes around seven years of education and training, including completing a bachelor’s degree, attending law school, and passing the bar exam.

Q: Can anyone become a lawyer through “reading the law”?

A: No, not all states in the United States allow individuals to become lawyers through the “reading the law” method. California is one of the few states that offer this alternative path to becoming a lawyer.

Q: What is criminal justice reform?

A: Criminal justice reform refers to efforts aimed at improving the fairness, effectiveness, and efficiency of the criminal justice system. It involves addressing issues such as mass incarceration, racial disparities, and the rehabilitation of offenders.

In conclusion, Kim Kardashian West passed the bar exam in October 2020 after years of studying and working as an apprentice. Her dedication to criminal justice reform has led her to pursue a career in law, surprising many with her commitment and success in this new endeavor. Only time will tell how Kardashian West will utilize her legal knowledge and platform to make a difference in the field of law.