When did Justin get his Selena tattoo?

In a recent turn of events, pop sensation Justin Bieber has made headlines once again, this time for getting a tattoo dedicated to his former flame, Selena Gomez. The news has left fans buzzing with curiosity, wondering when exactly the ink was etched onto his skin. Let’s delve into the timeline of this intriguing tattoo.

Timeline:

1. 2013: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, two young stars at the height of their careers, called it quits after a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship. Despite their breakup, the pair remained in the public eye, with fans speculating about a possible reunion.

2. 2018: Justin Bieber shocked fans when he got engaged to model Hailey Baldwin, now Hailey Bieber. This unexpected development seemed to put an end to any lingering hopes of a Justin-Selena reconciliation.

3. 2019: In February, Justin Bieber revealed a new tattoo on his left arm, featuring a delicate portrait of a woman. Fans quickly noticed the striking resemblance to Selena Gomez, leading to widespread speculation about the meaning behind the ink.

4. 2020: Justin Bieber confirmed the rumors during an interview with GQ magazine in February. He explained that the tattoo was a tribute to his past and the lessons he learned from his relationship with Selena Gomez. The tattoo symbolized closure and growth for the pop star.

FAQ:

Q: What is a tattoo?

A: A tattoo is a permanent design or mark made on the skin injecting ink into the dermis layer. It is a form of body art that has been practiced for centuries.

Q: Who is Justin Bieber?

A: Justin Bieber is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and actor who gained fame at a young age through his YouTube videos. He has since become one of the most successful and influential pop stars in the world.

Q: Who is Selena Gomez?

A: Selena Gomez is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She rose to prominence as a child star on the Disney Channel and has since established herself as a successful musician and actress.

In conclusion, Justin Bieber’s Selena tattoo was inked in 2019, serving as a personal reminder of his past relationship with Selena Gomez. While the tattoo may have surprised fans initially, it ultimately represents closure and personal growth for the pop star.