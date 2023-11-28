When did JLO and Ben get back together?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: A Rekindled Romance

It’s the news that has sent shockwaves through Hollywood and left fans of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in a state of euphoria. After nearly two decades apart, the power couple known as “Bennifer” has reunited, igniting a frenzy of speculation and excitement. But when exactly did JLo and Ben get back together?

The Reunion

Rumors of a rekindled romance between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck began swirling in early 2021, following Lopez’s split from former fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The speculation intensified when the pair was spotted together in April, enjoying a getaway to Montana. Since then, they have been seen together on multiple occasions, attending events and even taking trips abroad.

A Blast from the Past

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first met on the set of their film “Gigli” in 2001. Their whirlwind romance quickly became tabloid fodder, with the media dubbing them “Bennifer” and their every move making headlines. The couple got engaged later that year but called off their wedding in 2003, citing excessive media attention as one of the reasons for their split.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: When did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck start dating again?

A: While the exact date of their reunion remains unknown, reports suggest that JLo and Ben rekindled their romance in early 2021.

Q: Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engaged?

A: As of now, there is no official confirmation of an engagement between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. However, sources close to the couple have hinted at the possibility of a future engagement.

Q: How have fans reacted to their reunion?

A: Fans of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been ecstatic about their reunion. Social media platforms have been flooded with messages of support and excitement, with many expressing their hopes for a lasting relationship this time around.

Q: What does the future hold for “Bennifer”?

A: Only time will tell what lies ahead for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. While they have both been tight-lipped about their relationship, their public appearances together and the smiles on their faces speak volumes. Fans around the world eagerly await any updates on their journey as a couple.

In the world of celebrity relationships, few reunions have captured the public’s attention quite like that of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Their love story, which began in the early 2000s, has now come full circle, leaving fans hopeful for a happily ever after. As the world watches their romance unfold, one thing is certain: JLo and Ben’s reunion is a testament to the enduring power of love.