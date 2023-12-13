When did Jin go to the military?

Jin Completes Military Service: A Look Back at His Journey

Seoul, South Korea – In a momentous event for BTS fans worldwide, Kim Seok-jin, better known as Jin, has successfully completed his mandatory military service. The beloved K-pop star bid farewell to his devoted followers as he embarked on this new chapter of his life. Let’s take a closer look at Jin’s military journey and answer some frequently asked questions.

When did Jin enlist in the military?

Jin enlisted in the military on May 16, 2020. Like all able-bodied South Korean men, he fulfilled his duty to serve his country for approximately 20 months. During this time, Jin temporarily put his music career on hold to focus on his military training and responsibilities.

What is mandatory military service?

Mandatory military service, also known as conscription, is a requirement for all eligible citizens in South Korea. It is a crucial aspect of national defense and aims to ensure the country’s preparedness in the event of any potential threats. South Korean men between the ages of 18 and 28 are obligated to serve in the military for a specific period, typically ranging from 18 to 22 months.

How did Jin’s absence affect BTS?

Jin’s absence undoubtedly left a void in the BTS lineup during his military service. However, the remaining members of the group continued to release music and engage with their dedicated fanbase. BTS admirably demonstrated their resilience and adaptability, showcasing their individual talents through solo projects and collaborations.

What’s next for Jin and BTS?

With Jin’s military service now complete, fans can expect to see him reunite with his fellow BTS members for future projects. The group has already expressed their excitement about working together again and creating new music that resonates with their global audience. ARMYs can look forward to witnessing the continued growth and success of BTS as they embark on this new era.

In conclusion, Jin’s military service has come to an end, marking a significant milestone in his personal and professional journey. As BTS continues to make waves in the music industry, fans eagerly await the group’s next chapter, knowing that Jin’s return will only strengthen their bond and artistic endeavors.