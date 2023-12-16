When did Jimin and Jungkook go to military?

Breaking News: Jimin and Jungkook’s Military Enlistment Dates Finally Revealed!

In a highly anticipated announcement, the official enlistment dates for BTS members Jimin and Jungkook have been unveiled. The news has sent shockwaves through the global ARMY fandom, as fans eagerly await the temporary departure of these beloved idols to fulfill their mandatory military service duties.

When will Jimin and Jungkook be enlisting?

According to their agency, Big Hit Entertainment, Jimin and Jungkook will be entering the military at different times. Jimin is set to enlist in early 2022, while Jungkook will follow suit in the latter half of the same year. The exact dates have not been disclosed to the public, as is customary in South Korea.

What does military enlistment mean for BTS?

Military enlistment is a mandatory requirement for all able-bodied South Korean men between the ages of 18 and 28. It is a crucial part of their civic duty and typically lasts for approximately 18 to 21 months. During this period, individuals are expected to undergo rigorous training and serve in various capacities within the military.

How will BTS continue their activities during this time?

While Jimin and Jungkook are fulfilling their military obligations, the remaining members of BTS – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, and V – will continue to promote as a group. However, it is expected that their activities may be adjusted to accommodate the absence of two members. The group has previously assured fans that they will continue to release music and engage with their global fanbase during this period.

What can fans expect during Jimin and Jungkook’s absence?

Although the temporary departure of Jimin and Jungkook will undoubtedly leave a void in the group, it is important to remember that military service is a mandatory duty for all South Korean men. Fans can expect the remaining members to support their fellow bandmates during this time and continue to showcase their talent and dedication through various projects.

As the countdown begins for Jimin and Jungkook’s enlistment, the BTS fandom stands united in their unwavering support for these two exceptional artists. While their absence will be felt, the ARMY remains hopeful for their safe return and eagerly awaits the day when all seven members will reunite on stage once again.