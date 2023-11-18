When Did Jennifer Lopez Marry Ben Affleck?

In a surprising turn of events, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have recently tied the knot once again. The couple, affectionately known as “Bennifer” their fans, first got engaged in 2002 but called off their wedding just days before the ceremony in 2003. Now, after nearly two decades apart, they have rekindled their romance and exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony.

The exact date of their recent nuptials remains a mystery as the couple has chosen to keep the details of their wedding under wraps. However, sources close to the couple suggest that the ceremony took place in a private location with only a select few friends and family members in attendance.

FAQ:

Q: When did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first get engaged?

A: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first got engaged in 2002.

Q: When was their original wedding date?

A: The couple had originally planned to get married in 2003 but called off the wedding just days before the ceremony.

Q: How long were Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck apart?

A: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were apart for nearly two decades before rekindling their romance.

Q: Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck publicly announce their recent wedding?

A: No, the couple has chosen to keep the details of their recent wedding private and has not made any public announcements.

Fans of the couple have been eagerly awaiting this reunion, as their relationship has been the subject of much speculation and nostalgia over the years. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first met on the set of their film “Gigli” in 2002 and quickly became one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples. Their whirlwind romance captivated the media and their fans, but ultimately, their relationship did not withstand the pressures of fame.

Now, with their recent marriage, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have proven that love can indeed find its way back. As they embark on this new chapter together, fans around the world are excited to see what the future holds for this iconic couple.

In conclusion, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have recently married, rekindling their romance after nearly two decades apart. The couple has chosen to keep the details of their wedding private, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more information. Their love story serves as a reminder that sometimes, true love can find its way back, even after years of separation.