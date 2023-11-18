When Did Jennifer Lopez Get Married?

Jennifer Lopez, the multi-talented singer, actress, and businesswoman, has had a highly publicized love life over the years. With a string of high-profile relationships, it can be challenging to keep track of her marital status. However, one of the most significant milestones in her personal life was her marriage. So, when did Jennifer Lopez tie the knot?

Jennifer Lopez got married for the first time on February 22, 1997. The lucky man was Ojani Noa, a Cuban waiter she met while working at a Miami restaurant. Unfortunately, their marriage was short-lived, and they divorced in January 1998. Despite the end of their relationship, Lopez has always spoken fondly of Noa and has maintained a respectful relationship with him.

Following her divorce from Noa, Jennifer Lopez went on to marry her second husband, Cris Judd, a dancer and choreographer. The couple exchanged vows on September 29, 2001. However, their marriage also faced challenges, and they separated in June 2002, finalizing their divorce in January 2003.

In 2002, while still married to Judd, Jennifer Lopez began dating actor Ben Affleck. Their relationship quickly became a media sensation, and they were even dubbed “Bennifer” the press. However, despite their highly publicized romance, they never made it down the aisle, calling off their engagement in January 2004.

Finally, on June 5, 2004, Jennifer Lopez married her third husband, Marc Anthony, a renowned Latin singer. Their wedding took place in a private ceremony at Lopez’s Beverly Hills home. Together, they had two children, twins named Max and Emme. Unfortunately, their marriage ended in divorce in 2014.

FAQ:

Q: How many times has Jennifer Lopez been married?

A: Jennifer Lopez has been married three times.

Q: Who was Jennifer Lopez’s first husband?

A: Jennifer Lopez’s first husband was Ojani Noa.

Q: When did Jennifer Lopez marry Marc Anthony?

A: Jennifer Lopez married Marc Anthony on June 5, 2004.

Q: Did Jennifer Lopez marry Ben Affleck?

A: No, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged but never married.

In conclusion, Jennifer Lopez has been married three times throughout her life. Her marriages to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony have all played significant roles in shaping her personal life and have been closely followed the media and her fans. Despite the ups and downs of her relationships, Jennifer Lopez continues to thrive both personally and professionally, captivating audiences worldwide with her talent and charisma.