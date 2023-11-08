When did Jason Kelce meet Kylie Kelce?

In the world of sports, it is not uncommon for athletes to find love and companionship within their own industry. Such is the case for Philadelphia Eagles’ star center, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce. The couple’s love story is one that has captured the hearts of fans and has become a topic of curiosity for many. So, when did Jason Kelce meet Kylie Kelce? Let’s delve into their journey and find out.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce first crossed paths in 2012 during a charity event in Philadelphia. At the time, Jason was already a well-established player in the NFL, known for his exceptional skills on the field. Kylie, on the other hand, was pursuing a career in marketing and had a passion for philanthropy. It was during this event that their paths collided, and a connection was formed.

Their initial meeting sparked a friendship that gradually blossomed into something more. Over the next few years, Jason and Kylie continued to spend time together, getting to know each other on a deeper level. Their shared interests, values, and love for Philadelphia created a strong bond between them.

In 2016, Jason Kelce proposed to Kylie during a romantic getaway in Mexico. The couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony surrounded their loved ones. Since then, they have been inseparable, supporting each other through the highs and lows of their respective careers.

In conclusion, Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s love story began in 2012 when they first met at a charity event. Their friendship evolved into a deep connection, leading to a proposal in 2016 and a beautiful wedding. Their journey together serves as a reminder that love can be found in unexpected places, even within the world of professional sports.