When did HBO Go shut down?

In a surprising move, HBO Go, the popular streaming service, officially shut down on July 31, 2020. This decision came as a shock to many loyal subscribers who had been enjoying the platform’s vast library of movies and TV shows for years. HBO Go had become a go-to destination for fans of HBO’s original programming, offering a convenient way to stream their favorite content on various devices.

The shutdown of HBO Go was part of a larger strategy HBO’s parent company, WarnerMedia, to streamline its streaming offerings. In an effort to simplify their services and avoid confusion among consumers, WarnerMedia decided to retire HBO Go and redirect its users to HBO Max, a newer and more comprehensive streaming platform.

HBO Max, which launched on May 27, 2020, offers not only the same content as HBO Go but also a wider range of movies, TV shows, and exclusive original programming. It serves as a one-stop-shop for all things HBO, including popular series like “Game of Thrones,” “Westworld,” and “Succession,” as well as a vast library of movies and documentaries.

FAQ:

Q: Why did HBO Go shut down?

A: HBO Go shut down as part of WarnerMedia’s efforts to simplify its streaming services and consolidate them under HBO Max.

Q: What is HBO Max?

A: HBO Max is a streaming platform that offers not only the same content as HBO Go but also a wider range of movies, TV shows, and exclusive original programming.

Q: Can I still access HBO content?

A: Yes, you can still access HBO content through HBO Max, which is now the primary streaming platform for HBO’s programming.

Q: Do I need to pay extra for HBO Max?

A: If you were already subscribed to HBO through a cable or satellite provider, you may be eligible for HBO Max at no additional cost. However, if you were only subscribed to HBO Go, you will need to sign up for HBO Max separately.

Q: Can I use the same login credentials for HBO Max?

A: Yes, you can use the same login credentials for HBO Max if you were previously using HBO Go.