London, UK – The iconic science fiction film, ET: The Extra-Terrestrial, captured the hearts of audiences worldwide upon its release in 1982. Directed Steven Spielberg, this heartwarming tale of friendship between a young boy and a stranded alien quickly became a cultural phenomenon. However, fans in the United Kingdom had to wait a little longer than their American counterparts to experience the magic of ET on the big screen.

Delayed Arrival: While ET premiered in the United States on June 11, 1982, UK audiences had to wait until December 9 of the same year to witness the enchanting story unfold. The delay was due to a strategic decision Universal Pictures, the film’s distributor, to build anticipation and maximize its impact in the UK market.

Box Office Success: Despite the delayed release, ET was met with an overwhelming response from British audiences. The film went on to become the highest-grossing film in the UK at the time, earning over £20 million in its initial run. Its popularity continued to soar, and it remained in cinemas for an impressive 44 weeks.

The delayed release of ET: The Extra-Terrestrial in the UK only heightened the anticipation and excitement surrounding the film. British audiences were captivated the heartwarming story and the unforgettable character of ET. Even though the wait was longer, it only served to make the film’s impact even more profound. Decades later, ET continues to be cherished audiences of all ages, reminding us of the power of friendship and the magic of the movies.