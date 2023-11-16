When Did Ellen Degeneres Get Married?

Ellen DeGeneres, the beloved American comedian, actress, and television host, tied the knot with her longtime partner, Portia de Rossi, on August 16, 2008. The couple’s wedding ceremony took place at their home in Beverly Hills, California, and was an intimate affair attended close friends and family.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s marriage marked a significant milestone in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights, as it occurred just months after the California Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage. The couple’s union symbolized a triumph for equality and love, inspiring many around the world.

FAQs:

Q: Who is Ellen DeGeneres?

A: Ellen DeGeneres is a renowned American comedian, actress, and television host. She gained widespread recognition for her talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which has been on the air since 2003.

Q: Who is Portia de Rossi?

A: Portia de Rossi is an Australian-American actress and model. She is best known for her roles in popular television shows such as “Ally McBeal” and “Arrested Development.”

Q: How long were Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi together before getting married?

A: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi began dating in 2004 and were together for four years before they decided to tie the knot in 2008.

Q: Where did Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi get married?

A: The couple got married at their home in Beverly Hills, California.

Q: Why is Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s marriage significant?

A: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s marriage is significant because it occurred shortly after the legalization of same-sex marriage in California. Their union served as a powerful symbol of love and equality, inspiring many people around the world.

In conclusion, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi got married on August 16, 2008, in a private ceremony at their home in Beverly Hills, California. Their marriage represents a significant moment in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights and continues to inspire others to embrace love and equality.