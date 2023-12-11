When Did Ducky Leave NCIS?

In a shocking turn of events, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, the beloved medical examiner on the hit TV show NCIS, bid farewell to the team in a recent episode. Fans of the long-running crime drama were left wondering why and when Ducky decided to leave the show after 15 seasons of dedicated service. Let’s delve into the details and answer some frequently asked questions about this unexpected departure.

When did Ducky leave NCIS?

Ducky’s departure from NCIS occurred in Season 16, Episode 13, titled “She.” The episode aired on January 29, 2019, leaving fans both surprised and saddened the sudden exit of this iconic character. Ducky’s departure was not anticipated, as he had been a mainstay on the show since its inception in 2003.

Why did Ducky leave NCIS?

The decision for Ducky to leave NCIS was primarily driven the actor’s desire to explore new opportunities. David McCallum, the talented actor who portrayed Ducky, expressed his wish to reduce his workload and spend more time with his family. After 16 years of portraying the endearing and eccentric medical examiner, McCallum felt it was time to move on to new ventures.

FAQ:

Q: Will Ducky ever return to NCIS?

A: While Ducky’s departure was permanent, the door has been left open for potential guest appearances in the future. The show’s producers have expressed their willingness to welcome McCallum back for special episodes or storylines.

Q: Who replaced Ducky on NCIS?

A: Following Ducky’s departure, Dr. Jacqueline “Jack” Sloane, played Maria Bello, joined the team as the new forensic psychologist. Sloane brought her own unique expertise and dynamic to the show, ensuring that the void left Ducky’s absence was filled with a fresh and compelling character.

Q: How did Ducky’s character exit the show?

A: In the episode “She,” Ducky made the difficult decision to retire from his position at NCIS. He revealed his intentions to his colleagues and bid a heartfelt farewell to the team. Ducky’s departure was marked a mixture of emotions, as his colleagues expressed their gratitude for his years of service and bid him a fond farewell.

As fans continue to mourn the departure of Ducky from NCIS, they can take solace in the fact that his legacy will forever be etched in the show’s history. While his absence is deeply felt, the show must go on, and new characters and storylines will undoubtedly keep viewers engaged and entertained.