When did Deepika fall for Ranveer?

Deepika Padukone Reveals the Moment She Fell for Ranveer Singh

In a recent interview, Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone opened up about the exact moment she fell head over heels for her now-husband, Ranveer Singh. The couple, who tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in 2018, has always been known for their sizzling on-screen chemistry and off-screen camaraderie. However, the question of when their love story truly began has intrigued fans for years.

During the interview, Deepika reminisced about the time they were shooting for their first film together, “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela,” directed Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She revealed that it was during the filming of a particular scene that she realized her feelings for Ranveer were more than just professional.

The scene in question was an intense confrontation between their characters, Ram and Leela. Deepika explained that as they were rehearsing the lines, she found herself completely lost in Ranveer’s eyes. She felt an inexplicable connection and a rush of emotions that she couldn’t ignore. It was in that moment that she knew she had fallen for him.

Since then, Deepika and Ranveer’s love story has blossomed both on and off the silver screen. They have starred together in several successful films, including “Bajirao Mastani” and “Padmaavat,” where their chemistry has been widely praised audiences and critics alike.

In conclusion, Deepika Padukone’s revelation about the moment she fell for Ranveer Singh has given fans a glimpse into their enchanting love story. Their on-screen chemistry has always been undeniable, but it was during the filming of “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela” that their off-screen romance truly began. Their journey from co-stars to life partners is a testament to the power of love in the world of Bollywood.