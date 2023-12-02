When Did “Cancelled” Become “Canceled”?

In the ever-evolving world of language, it’s not uncommon for words to change their spellings or pronunciations over time. One such example is the word “cancelled,” which has seen a shift in its spelling, with “canceled” becoming increasingly prevalent. But when did this change occur, and why? Let’s delve into the fascinating journey of this linguistic transformation.

The Evolution of “Cancelled”

The word “cancelled” is derived from the Latin word “cancellare,” meaning “to cross out.” It entered the English language in the 15th century, and for centuries, it was spelled with two “l’s” in both British and American English. However, around the early 20th century, American English began to favor simplifying spellings, leading to the emergence of “canceled” as an alternative spelling.

The American Influence

The shift from “cancelled” to “canceled” gained momentum due to the influence of American English on global communication. As American media, technology, and culture spread worldwide, so did the American spelling conventions. With the rise of the internet and the dominance of American companies in the digital realm, the simplified spelling of “canceled” became more widely accepted and adopted.

FAQ

Q: Is “canceled” now the correct spelling?

A: Both “cancelled” and “canceled” are considered correct spellings. The choice between them depends on the regional variant of English being used.

Q: Which countries use “cancelled”?

A: “Cancelled” is the preferred spelling in British English, as well as in other countries that follow British spelling conventions.

Q: Why do some people still use “cancelled”?

A: Many individuals and organizations, particularly those adhering to British English or traditional spelling norms, continue to use “cancelled” as their preferred spelling.

Q: Does the spelling change affect the pronunciation?

A: No, the pronunciation of the word remains the same regardless of the spelling. It is pronounced as “kan-suhld.”

In conclusion, the transformation of “cancelled” to “canceled” is a testament to the dynamic nature of language. As English continues to evolve and adapt, it is essential to embrace these changes while also respecting the diverse linguistic traditions that exist across the globe.