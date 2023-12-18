When did Camille find out Kelsey was cheating?

When Did Camille Find Out About Kelsey’s Infidelity?

In a shocking turn of events, it has come to light that Camille Grammer, former wife of actor Kelsey Grammer, discovered her husband’s infidelity during their tumultuous marriage. The revelation has left many wondering when exactly Camille became aware of Kelsey’s cheating and how it impacted their relationship. Let’s delve into the timeline of events and shed light on this intriguing story.

The Timeline:

The seeds of suspicion were sown in 2010 when rumors began circulating about Kelsey’s alleged affair with flight attendant Kayte Walsh. However, it wasn’t until later that year, in June, that Camille confirmed her suspicions. In an interview with Howard Stern, she revealed that she had discovered explicit text messages between Kelsey and Kayte, which served as undeniable evidence of his infidelity.

The revelation of Kelsey’s affair marked a turning point in their marriage. Camille filed for divorce in July 2010, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple’s divorce was finalized in February 2011, ending their 13-year marriage.

FAQ:

Q: What is infidelity?

Infidelity refers to the act of being unfaithful or cheating on a partner in a committed relationship. It typically involves engaging in romantic or sexual relationships with someone other than one’s spouse or partner.

Q: Who is Kayte Walsh?

Kayte Walsh is a British flight attendant who gained public attention for her involvement with Kelsey Grammer during his marriage to Camille. Following their divorce, Kelsey and Kayte got married in 2011 and have since welcomed several children together.

Q: How did Camille react to the infidelity?

Camille’s discovery of Kelsey’s infidelity was undoubtedly devastating. It led to the breakdown of their marriage and ultimately resulted in their divorce. While the exact details of her emotional response remain private, Camille has spoken openly about the pain and betrayal she experienced during that time.

In conclusion, Camille Grammer found out about Kelsey’s cheating in June 2010, when she discovered explicit text messages between him and Kayte Walsh. This discovery marked a turning point in their marriage, leading to their eventual divorce. The story serves as a reminder that even in the glamorous world of Hollywood, relationships can be marred infidelity and heartbreak.