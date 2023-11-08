When did BYU start cougar tails?

Provo, Utah – In a recent announcement, Brigham Young University (BYU) revealed the fascinating history behind one of its most beloved traditions: cougar tails. This iconic treat has become a staple at BYU football games, captivating fans with its deliciousness and unique shape. But when did this delectable dessert first make its appearance on campus?

According to university archives, cougar tails were first introduced at BYU in the early 1970s. The exact year remains somewhat of a mystery, but it is believed to have been around 1973. The idea for the treat came from a group of entrepreneurial students who wanted to create a signature snack that would enhance the game-day experience for fans.

Cougar tails are essentially large, twisted pastries shaped like the tail of a cougar, the university’s mascot. They are made from a sweet dough, deep-fried to perfection, and generously coated with cinnamon and sugar. The result is a warm, crispy, and sugary delight that has become a must-have for BYU supporters.

FAQ:

Q: How did cougar tails become so popular?

A: Cougar tails gained popularity due to their unique shape, delicious taste, and association with BYU’s football games. They quickly became a fan favorite and have since become an integral part of the game-day experience.

Q: Can anyone buy cougar tails?

A: Cougar tails are available for purchase at various concession stands during BYU football games. They are also sold at select local bakeries and can be ordered online for delivery.

Q: Are cougar tails exclusive to BYU?

A: While cougar tails are strongly associated with BYU, similar pastries can be found at other universities and sporting events. However, each institution often puts its own spin on the treat, making it unique to their campus.

Q: Are cougar tails only available during football games?

A: Cougar tails are primarily associated with BYU football games, but they can also be found at other university events and special occasions. However, they are most commonly enjoyed fans cheering on the BYU Cougars on game day.

In conclusion, cougar tails have become an iconic treat at BYU, delighting fans for nearly five decades. This delectable pastry, shaped like the tail of a cougar, has become synonymous with the university’s football games and is a must-try for any BYU supporter. So, next time you find yourself at a BYU game, be sure to grab a cougar tail and indulge in this sweet and crispy delight.