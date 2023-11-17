When Did Ariana Grande Get Married?

In a surprising turn of events, pop sensation Ariana Grande tied the knot with her fiancé Dalton Gomez in a private ceremony on May 15, 2021. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony held at Grande’s home in Montecito, California. The news of their marriage came as a delightful surprise to fans around the world, as the couple managed to keep their relationship relatively low-key.

FAQ:

Who is Ariana Grande?

Ariana Grande is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She rose to fame in the early 2010s with her powerful vocals and catchy pop hits. Grande has won numerous awards and accolades throughout her career and is known for her impressive vocal range and distinctive style.

Who is Dalton Gomez?

Dalton Gomez is a luxury real estate agent based in Los Angeles. He works as a buyer’s agent for the Aaron Kirman Group, specializing in high-end properties. Gomez and Grande were first linked romantically in early 2020 and announced their engagement in December of the same year.

Why did Ariana Grande choose a private ceremony?

Ariana Grande has always been known for valuing her privacy. The decision to have a private wedding ceremony was likely a reflection of her desire to keep this special moment in her life away from the public eye. By opting for an intimate gathering, Grande and Gomez were able to celebrate their love in a more personal and intimate setting.

What is Montecito, California?

Montecito is an affluent community located in Santa Barbara County, California. It is known for its stunning coastal views, luxurious estates, and celebrity residents. Many high-profile individuals, including Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have chosen to call Montecito home.

In conclusion, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez surprised the world with their secret wedding ceremony in May 2021. The couple’s decision to keep their nuptials private reflects Grande’s desire for a more intimate celebration. Fans around the world eagerly await further updates on their journey as a married couple.