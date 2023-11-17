When Did Angelina Jolie Adopt?

In the world of Hollywood, Angelina Jolie is not only known for her acting prowess but also for her philanthropic efforts. One of the most notable aspects of her humanitarian work is her dedication to adoption. Over the years, Jolie has opened her heart and home to several children from different parts of the world. But when did Angelina Jolie adopt? Let’s take a closer look at her adoption journey.

Angelina Jolie’s Adoption Timeline:

1. 2002: Jolie’s first adoption took place in 2002 when she adopted her son, Maddox Chivan, from Cambodia. Maddox was just seven months old at the time.

2. 2005: Three years later, Jolie expanded her family adopting a daughter, Zahara Marley, from Ethiopia. Zahara was around six months old when she joined the Jolie-Pitt clan.

3. 2006: In 2006, Jolie and her then-partner Brad Pitt welcomed their first biological child, Shiloh Nouvel, into the world. Shiloh was born in Namibia.

4. 2007: The following year, Jolie and Pitt decided to adopt again. This time, they adopted a three-year-old boy named Pax Thien from Vietnam.

5. 2008: Jolie and Pitt’s family grew once more in 2008 when they welcomed twins, Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline, into their lives. The twins were born in Nice, France.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: How many children has Angelina Jolie adopted?

A: Angelina Jolie has adopted three children: Maddox, Zahara, and Pax.

Q: Does Angelina Jolie have any biological children?

A: Yes, Angelina Jolie has three biological children: Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

Q: Are all of Angelina Jolie’s adopted children from different countries?

A: Yes, Angelina Jolie’s adopted children come from Cambodia, Ethiopia, and Vietnam.

Q: Does Angelina Jolie still have custody of all her children?

A: As of the latest information available, Angelina Jolie has primary physical custody of her children, while Brad Pitt has visitation rights.

Angelina Jolie’s dedication to adoption has not only changed the lives of the children she has welcomed into her family but has also raised awareness about the importance of providing loving homes for children in need. Her journey as an adoptive parent serves as an inspiration to many, highlighting the power of compassion and the impact one person can make in the lives of others.