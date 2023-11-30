When did Amazon change free shipping to $35?

Amazon Raises Free Shipping Threshold to $35: What You Need to Know

In a recent move that has caught the attention of online shoppers, retail giant Amazon has quietly increased its minimum purchase requirement for free shipping from $25 to $35. The change, which went into effect on [insert date], has left many customers wondering when and why this alteration was made.

Why did Amazon change its free shipping policy?

Amazon has not provided an official statement regarding the reasoning behind this change. However, industry experts speculate that the decision may be attributed to rising shipping costs and the need to maintain profitability. By increasing the minimum purchase requirement, Amazon aims to encourage customers to add more items to their carts, thereby offsetting the expenses associated with shipping.

When did the change take place?

The change in Amazon’s free shipping policy occurred on [insert date]. Since then, any orders below $35 are no longer eligible for free shipping. This alteration affects millions of Amazon customers worldwide, who now need to reach the higher threshold to enjoy the convenience of complimentary shipping.

What does this mean for Amazon customers?

For frequent Amazon shoppers, this change means that they will need to spend an additional $10 to qualify for free shipping. While this may not be a significant amount for some, it could be a deterrent for others who are accustomed to making smaller purchases. It is important to note that Amazon Prime members are not affected this change, as they continue to enjoy free two-day shipping on eligible items without any minimum purchase requirement.

FAQ:

Q: What is free shipping?

A: Free shipping refers to the delivery of goods or products without any additional cost to the customer. It is a popular incentive offered online retailers to attract customers and encourage them to make purchases.

Q: What is a minimum purchase requirement?

A: A minimum purchase requirement is the minimum amount of money a customer must spend on a retailer’s website to qualify for a specific benefit, such as free shipping. In the case of Amazon, the minimum purchase requirement for free shipping was increased from $25 to $35.

In conclusion, Amazon’s decision to raise the minimum purchase requirement for free shipping to $35 has sparked discussions among online shoppers. While the exact reasons behind this change remain undisclosed, it is clear that Amazon aims to balance its shipping costs while still providing value to its customers. As always, it is advisable for shoppers to compare prices and consider their options before making a purchase to ensure they are getting the best deal possible.