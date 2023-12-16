When did 3rd gen K-pop end?

When Did the Era of 3rd Generation K-pop Come to an End?

In the ever-evolving world of K-pop, each generation brings forth new trends, sounds, and idols that captivate fans worldwide. The 3rd generation of K-pop, which began around 2012, saw the rise of iconic groups like BTS, EXO, and Blackpink. However, as time passes, the boundaries between generations become blurred, leaving fans wondering when exactly the 3rd generation era came to a close.

Defining the Generations:

K-pop generations are typically categorized based on the debut years of influential groups. The 1st generation refers to the early years of K-pop, starting in the late 1990s with groups like H.O.T and Seo Taiji and Boys. The 2nd generation emerged in the mid-2000s, with the likes of Girls’ Generation, Super Junior, and Big Bang dominating the scene. The 3rd generation, as mentioned earlier, began around 2012.

The Transition Phase:

The transition from one generation to another is not a sudden shift but rather a gradual process. As the 3rd generation reached its peak, new groups started debuting, marking the beginning of the 4th generation. Notable 4th generation groups include TXT, ATEEZ, and ITZY. This overlapping period between generations makes it challenging to pinpoint an exact end date for the 3rd generation.

FAQ:

Q: Did the 3rd generation end with BTS’s success?

A: While BTS’s global success undoubtedly played a significant role in shaping the 3rd generation, it would be unfair to attribute the end of an entire generation to a single group’s achievements. The 3rd generation encompasses a broader spectrum of artists and trends.

Q: Are there any defining factors that mark the end of a generation?

A: There is no universally agreed-upon set of criteria to determine the end of a K-pop generation. It is often a combination of factors such as the debut of influential groups from the next generation, changes in musical styles, and shifts in industry dynamics.

Q: Can a generation overlap with another?

A: Yes, the transition between generations is not a clear-cut process. There is often an overlap where both older and newer generation groups coexist, making it challenging to draw a definitive line between them.

In conclusion, the era of 3rd generation K-pop does not have a specific end date. Instead, it gradually transitioned into the 4th generation as new groups emerged and musical styles evolved. The boundaries between generations in K-pop are fluid, reflecting the ever-changing nature of the industry.