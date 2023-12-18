Deion Sanders’ Playful Banter Reveals His Children’s Successes and Rankings

Deion Sanders, the legendary NFL player, is known not only for his impressive career but also for his lighthearted roasts of his children on social media. In a playful response to his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., who mentioned his preference for “hood doughnuts” on Twitter, Sanders jokingly reminded him of their affluent background. Back in 2015, he playfully disclosed his son’s ownership of a condo, a clothing line labeled “Well Off,” and a million-dollar trust fund.

But while Sanders may tease his children publicly, it’s clear he is proud of their accomplishments. Deion Sanders Jr., who once mirrored his famous father’s path as a wide receiver, now manages the social media for Deion Sanders’ team, the Colorado Buffaloes. Running a YouTube channel under the name “Well Off Media,” he showcases his multifaceted interests, including his passion for rap, which he explored during his time at Southern Methodist University.

Deion Sanders Jr.’s Twitter timeline reflects a blend of uplifting biblical verses, reflections on school, cars, Balenciaga shoes, sports, and motivational quotes. And despite his preference for “hood doughnuts,” it’s likely that he simply appreciates a diverse range of flavors.

In a recent interview, Deion Sanders opened up about his playful rankings of his five children. He initially shared the rankings on Instagram in December 2022, with Deion Jr. at the top. However, after a victorious game where son Shilo Sanders made significant contributions for the Buffaloes, Deion hinted at a possible adjustment in the family rankings. He praised Shilo’s performance and stated that his other son, Shedeur, is also excelling on the field. Additionally, Deion mentioned the possibility of his daughter, Shelomi, moving up in the rankings due to her heartfelt post-game appreciation.

Despite the rankings being in good fun, it’s clear that Deion Sanders takes pride in each of his children’s achievements. From their successful careers and creative endeavors to their contributions to the Buffaloes football team, the Sanders family continues to make their mark.