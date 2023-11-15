When Cristiano Ronaldo Join Manchester United?

In a stunning turn of events, Cristiano Ronaldo has made a triumphant return to Manchester United, the club where he first rose to prominence as a young prodigy. The Portuguese superstar completed his highly anticipated move on August 31, 2021, just days before the transfer window closed. This transfer has sent shockwaves through the footballing world and has left fans eagerly awaiting his second debut in a United shirt.

Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United comes after a successful stint at Juventus, where he won two Serie A titles. However, rumors of his dissatisfaction with the Italian club began to circulate, leading to speculation about his future. The unexpected opportunity for a reunion with his former club arose when Manchester City expressed interest in signing him. This prompted United to swiftly intervene and secure Ronaldo’s signature, much to the delight of their supporters.

The 36-year-old forward, who originally joined Manchester United in 2003, enjoyed a highly successful six-year spell at the club. During his initial tenure, Ronaldo won three English Premier League titles, an FA Cup, two League Cups, and the UEFA Champions League. He also claimed his first Ballon d’Or award in 2008, solidifying his status as one of the world’s best players.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United in the first place?

A: Ronaldo left Manchester United in 2009 to join Real Madrid, seeking a new challenge and the opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Q: How much did Manchester United pay for Ronaldo’s return?

A: The transfer fee for Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United was reported to be around €15 million, with additional add-ons and bonuses.

Q: When will Ronaldo make his second debut for Manchester United?

A: Ronaldo is expected to make his second debut for Manchester United in an upcoming Premier League match, following the international break.

Q: What number will Ronaldo wear at Manchester United?

A: Ronaldo will wear the iconic number 7 shirt at Manchester United, previously worn club legends such as George Best, Eric Cantona, and David Beckham.

Q: How long is Ronaldo’s contract with Manchester United?

A: Ronaldo has signed a two-year contract with Manchester United, with the option for a third year.

In conclusion, Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United has generated immense excitement among fans and has reignited the hopes of the club’s faithful. With his unparalleled talent and experience, Ronaldo is poised to make a significant impact on the team’s fortunes as they strive for success in domestic and European competitions. The stage is set for Ronaldo to once again dazzle the Old Trafford faithful and etch his name further into Manchester United’s illustrious history.