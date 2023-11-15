When Cristiano Ronaldo Get Married?

In the world of football, Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated and adored athletes. With his exceptional skills, numerous accolades, and charismatic personality, fans around the globe are always eager to know more about the Portuguese superstar’s personal life. One question that often arises is, “When will Cristiano Ronaldo tie the knot?”

As of now, Cristiano Ronaldo is not married. Despite being in the public eye for over a decade, the 36-year-old football icon has not yet walked down the aisle. However, he has been in several high-profile relationships throughout his career, which have sparked speculation about his marital status.

FAQ:

Q: Has Cristiano Ronaldo ever been engaged?

A: Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo has been engaged in the past. He was engaged to Russian model Irina Shayk from 2010 to 2015.

Q: Is Cristiano Ronaldo currently in a relationship?

A: As of the latest updates, Cristiano Ronaldo is in a committed relationship with Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez. The couple has been together since 2016 and has four children.

Q: Are there any plans for Cristiano Ronaldo to get married?

A: While there have been no official announcements regarding Cristiano Ronaldo’s marriage plans, he has expressed his love and commitment to Georgina Rodriguez on numerous occasions. Only time will tell if the couple decides to take their relationship to the next level.

It is important to note that Cristiano Ronaldo’s focus has primarily been on his football career. With his dedication to training, constant travel, and demanding schedule, finding the right time for a wedding might be a challenge. However, given his affection for his partner and family, it wouldn’t be surprising if Cristiano Ronaldo decides to make the commitment of marriage in the future.

In conclusion, Cristiano Ronaldo’s marital status remains unmarried. While he has been engaged in the past and is currently in a long-term relationship, there are no immediate plans for a wedding. Fans will have to wait and see if the football legend decides to take the plunge and say “I do” in the coming years.