When can I watch the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special?

Fans of the beloved Peanuts gang are eagerly awaiting the annual airing of the classic Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special. This heartwarming animated television special, created Charles M. Schulz, has become a Thanksgiving tradition for many families around the world. But when exactly can you catch this timeless holiday favorite?

FAQ:

Q: What is the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special?

A: The Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special is a 30-minute animated television special based on the Peanuts comic strip Charles M. Schulz. It follows the adventures of Charlie Brown and his friends as they navigate the challenges of preparing a Thanksgiving feast.

Q: When was the first Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special aired?

A: The first Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special premiered on November 20, 1973.

Q: Where can I watch the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special?

A: In recent years, the rights to the Charlie Brown specials have changed hands. Previously, they were aired on network television, but now they are exclusively available on Apple TV+.

Q: When will the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special be available on Apple TV+?

A: Starting from November 25, 2021, the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special will be available to stream on Apple TV+. It will be accessible to both subscribers and non-subscribers of the streaming service.

Q: Can I watch the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special for free?

A: Yes, Apple TV+ is making the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special available for free from November 25 to November 27, 2021. During this time, you can enjoy the heartwarming tale without needing a subscription.

So mark your calendars and gather your loved ones, because the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special will be available to stream on Apple TV+ from November 25. Don’t miss out on this cherished holiday tradition that has warmed the hearts of generations.