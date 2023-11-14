When Can I Apply For Oprah Winfrey School?

Are you a young girl with big dreams and a thirst for knowledge? If so, you may have heard about the prestigious Oprah Winfrey School for Girls in South Africa. Founded the renowned media mogul Oprah Winfrey herself, this school aims to empower young girls through education and provide them with opportunities they may not have otherwise had. If you’re wondering when you can apply for this life-changing experience, read on to find out more.

Application Process

The Oprah Winfrey School for Girls accepts applications from girls who are currently in Grade 7. This means that you can apply when you are in the final year of primary school, typically around the age of 12 or 13. The application process usually opens in the first term of the school year, which is around January or February. It is important to note that the school only accepts applications from South African citizens or permanent residents.

FAQ

Q: What are the requirements to apply?

A: To apply for the Oprah Winfrey School for Girls, you must be a South African citizen or permanent resident and currently in Grade 7.

Q: How can I obtain an application form?

A: Application forms can be obtained from the school’s website or contacting the school directly.

Q: Is there a deadline for submitting applications?

A: Yes, there is a deadline for submitting applications. It is important to check the school’s website or contact the school to find out the specific deadline for the year you wish to apply.

Q: What happens after I submit my application?

A: After submitting your application, it will be reviewed the school’s admissions committee. If you are shortlisted, you will be invited for an interview and further assessments.

Q: Is there a cost to attend the Oprah Winfrey School for Girls?

A: No, the Oprah Winfrey School for Girls is a fully-funded boarding school, and there is no cost to attend. All expenses, including tuition, accommodation, and meals, are covered the school.

If you have dreams of attending the Oprah Winfrey School for Girls, it is important to stay updated on the application process and requirements. Keep an eye on the school’s website and reach out to them directly for any additional information you may need. Remember, this school offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to young girls who are ready to embrace education and make a difference in the world.